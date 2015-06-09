WASHINGTON, June 9 The State Department notified
Congress on Tuesday that it has approved potential arms deals
worth nearly $2.4 billion with South Korea and Lebanon,
including three Aegis Shipboard Combat Systems for Seoul and six
close air support planes for Beirut.
The two separate notifications were to advise Congress of
potential sales but do not mean an actual deal has been
finalized.
The department said it had approved a $1.91 billion
potential arms sale to South Korea. The deal would include three
Aegis Shipboard Combat Systems, three vertical launch systems
and related equipment, training and support.
The principal contractors would be Lockheed Martin Corp's
Lockheed Martin Maritime Systems, Raytheon Co
and General Dynamics Corp.
The Aegis system would improve the ability of South Korean
navy ships to defend themselves. The system is a central part of
the South Korean navy's effort to upgrade its shipboard combat
and ballistic missile defense capability, the department said.
The department approved a possible sale of six A-29 Super
Tucano close air support planes plus engines and related
equipment, support and training. The deal is worth an estimated
$462 million. The principal contractors would be privately held
Sierra Nevada Corp., BAE Systems Plc and Pratt &
Whitney.
The plane would give Lebanon a greater ability to defend its
ground troops and deal with internal and border security
threats, the department said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)