WASHINGTON Nov 28 The U.S. Senate voted on
Wednesday to eliminate restrictions in the annual defense policy
bill that would have imposed limits on the military's efforts to
develop biofuels for use in its jets and warships.
The Senate voted 62-37 to remove language in the National
Defense Authorization Act that would have barred the military
from buying biofuels that cost more than petroleum. The Senate
also removed language that would have prevented spending on
biofuel refineries unless specifically approved by law.
Military spending on biofuels has been controversial because
initial production of test batches have cost $26 per gallon or
more.
(Reporting By David Alexander, Richard Cowan)