NEW YORK Aug 5 A U.S. Defense Department system
for tracking and helping speed blood supplies to combat field
hospitals does not work, threatening to cause blood shortages
for wounded soldiers, according to a Defense Department
Inspector General report.
The Theater Blood Application, introduced in 2011, is now in
use at more than 249 sites, Defense Health Agency spokesman
Kevin Dwyer said.
The Inspector General's report, dated July 17, 2015, and
released last week, said the system was built to faulty
specifications. As a result, it said, the system does not meet
basic needs for "a blood-tracking tool to ensure accurate blood
inventory, patient safety, and deliver high quality products to
support the warfighter."
It recommended halting further spending on the project until
the faults can be fixed.
Dwyer disputed the Inspector General's finding that the
system could cause shortages where blood is needed urgently. He
said individuals can correct problems and redirect blood if the
system cannot properly handle demand.
The report said no information was available on how much had
been spent on the project, and how much more it would cost.
The system was meant to automate the tracking of blood
inventory, beginning with individual donors through delivery and
use in a combat zone medical facility. It replaces a system that
required manual entry of data into Excel spreadsheets, which the
report said caused frequent errors.
The Defense Department in 2008 awarded the contract to build
the system to Akimeka LLC, a software unit of Alexandria,
Virginia-based VSE Corp. The report did not cast any blame on
Akimeka, and said the system's flaws were due to faulty
specifications from the Defense Department.
Akimeka did not respond to a request for comment.
The report said the specifications omitted a list of
essential requirements that had been drawn up earlier. "There
was no clear connection from the user needs to the awarded
contract," the report said.
The report said the new system was designed with another
basic flaw. The Pentagon is moving to integrate all medical
records into a single Defense Department-wide system. That
system is being built to replace scores of separate, antiquated
computer databases. The Theater Blood Application is
incompatible with the new overall database and so can't feed
information into it.
The problem is consistent with Defense Department-wide faults
in adopting modern computer systems to replace thousands of
antique systems built with no coordination since the 1960s.
Those faults were detailed in a 2013 Reuters series titled
"Unaccountable: the high cost of the Pentagon's bad
bookkeeping." As reported in that series, waste from failed new
systems has totaled billions of dollars in recent years. The
series can be read at reut.rs/1cH1F7I.
Battlefield injuries often require large amounts of
transfused blood. Surgeons say that sometimes more than the
entire amount of blood in a patient's body has to be replaced
before blood loss can be stopped.
Trauma surgeons who spent extensive time in Iraq and
Afghanistan said a faulty inventory system could create blood
availability problems where there were none before.
Six surgeons said they had never experienced blood shortages
in Iraq or Afghanistan. The biggest problem, they said, was
waste from having too much stored blood, which ended up
expiring.
Joseph Rappold, a former Navy trauma surgeon who served
multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said there was "40% to
60% wastage in Iraq," far more than in civilian U.S. blood
banks. "This was just a necessary evil, making sure there was
adequate blood supply."
The surgeons said that when blood stores ran low, they had a
ready supply from a "walking blood bank," soldiers who lined up
by the field hospital to donate blood when needed. The practice
has been faulted because the blood isn't screened for diseases
that can be transmitted by transfusions.
