* Bill would authorize $642.5 billion for defense spending
* Debate blocked on moderate amendment seeking US troop
return
* Confrontation looms over presidential powers of detention
* Move to cut $96 million in Pentagon sports sponsorships
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 17 War-weary lawmakers nudged
President Barack Obama to speed the withdrawal of U.S. forces
from Afghanistan on Thursday but Republicans blocked a big
debate on the issue ahead of a NATO summit to chart the way
forward in the decade-long conflict.
The clash over Afghanistan came as lawmakers in the House of
Representatives debated an annual policy bill that would
authorize $642.5 billion in defense spending for the 2013 fiscal
year beginning in October, including $88.5 billion for the
Afghan war and other overseas operations.
The National Defense Authorization Act has drawn a veto
threat from the White House because it would overturn many cuts
sought by Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in order to achieve
congressional budget targets set last year with the goal of
cutting $478 billion in projected military spending in the next
decade.
While the authorization act sets spending limits, it does
not actually appropriate funds for defense. The panel that
controls the purse strings passed a bill on Thursday that added
about $3 billion to the Pentagon's spending request and also
provided funds for programs the Defense Department tried to cut.
The House Appropriations Committee voted to eliminate one
high-profile expenditure, however. It cut Pentagon sponsorship
of motor sports, fishing and wrestling events.
The department spent about $96 million last year to sponsor
sporting events, including $20 million on a single NASCAR race,
as part of its marketing effort to recruit volunteers, one
official said.
"Twenty million for one NASCAR race? Have we lost our
minds?" said Representative Jack Kingston, a leader in the
effort to cut the funds.
LEAVING AFGHANISTAN
The pressure for an accelerated withdrawal from Afghanistan
came as lawmakers began working their way through more than 140
proposed amendments to the authorization act.
NATO leaders are expected to discuss the final transition to
Afghan security control and the withdrawal of international
forces by the end of 2014 at a summit in Chicago this weekend.
Democratic lawmakers tried to add language to the bill
urging Obama to complete an accelerated handover of security to
Afghan forces by the end of 2013 and to remove U.S. troops by
the end of 2014 - aims consistent with administration planning.
But Republican leaders, who last year only narrowly defeated
an effort to force Obama to begin planning for withdrawal from
Afghanistan, blocked discussion of the Democratic amendment.
Instead they allowed debate on one that called for immediate
withdrawal and had little chance of passing.
"They denied us the right to debate that amendment and vote
on it, (the) single most important issue facing our armed forces
right now," said Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on
the House Armed Services Committee.
"I understand why. Close to 70 percent of the country wants
us out of Afghanistan quicker," he said. "Our position is
clearly where the country is. The majority didn't want to have
to vote on that, didn't want to have to have that debate. So
they froze out our amendment."
Republican Rob Bishop said he was "somewhat perplexed" by
the Democratic complaints, adding they would have an opportunity
to raise their concerns about the Afghanistan war during debate
on the amendment seeking an immediate withdrawal.
Representative Barbara Lee, the Democrat who sponsored that
measure, said in debate it was critical for the United States to
"stop pouring billions on a counterproductive military presence
in Afghanistan."
"The American people have made it clear that the war is no
longer worth fighting, not for another year, not for another two
years," she said, citing polls showing some 70 percent of the
U.S. public oppose the war.
But Republican Representative Mac Thornberry criticized the
measure.
"Essentially this amendment says get out now. Leave
Afghanistan regardless of the consequences," he said. "You
cannot just abandon Afghanistan and ... stick your head in the
sand and pretend it's not going to have consequences."
PRESIDENTIAL DETENTION POWERS
A bipartisan coalition that included Tea Party conservatives
and liberal Democrats lined up behind an effort to revoke broad
powers of detention granted to the president in the wake of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Critics say they would enable the U.S. leader to lock up
terror suspects detained in the United States indefinitely or
transfer them to military control. Supporters say foreign terror
suspects should not be allowed access to the U.S. court system.
"One of the key problems that many of us have with the ...
amendment is that it would bestow upon illegal aliens who come
to this country to carry out terrorist attacks ... full
constitutional rights," said Thornberry, noting the measure
would give them the right to remain silent and have an attorney
hired for them.
Smith said those rights already were guaranteed by the U.S.
Constitution, which does not make a distinction between how
foreigners and U.S. citizens are to be treated when arrested.
"Let's stop the ridiculous argument about rewarding
terrorists and have some respect for the Constitution and due
process," he said.
