WASHINGTON May 24 A U.S. Senate panel voted on
Thursday to authorize $525.8 billion in defense spending for the
2013 fiscal year, blocking President Barack Obama's proposed Air
Force cuts while reducing Pentagon civilian personnel to stay
within the president's budget limits.
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a defense
policy bill that would authorize a base Pentagon budget of
$525.8 billion along with $88.2 billion for the Afghanistan war
and other overseas operations. The panel also authorized $17.3
billion for Energy Department nuclear weapons programs.
The measure - the National Defense Authorization Act - is
expected to go to the full Senate in June at the earliest. After
passage there it would have to be reconciled with the version
approved last week by the republican-controlled House of
Representatives before going to Obama for his signature.
"We're within the president's budget, $631.4 billion, unlike
the House of Representatives, which is about $4 billion over the
president's budget request," said Carl Levin, the chairman of
the Democratic-controlled panel.
Levin said the panel had rejected most of the portion of the
president's budget that called for reductions in the Air Force
and Air National Guard. But the committee did permit elimination
of some transport aircraft, he said.
The Air Force had sought to eliminate seven tactical air
squadrons and 130 transport aircraft, along with 11,600
personnel as part of the Pentagon's efforts to cut $487 billion
in projected spending over the next decade as ordered by
Congress last year.
The measure approved by the panel, which included 150
changes from the president's budget request, also would block
increases in fees for the Tricare healthcare system for military
retirees. And it would block closure of the Abrams tank
production line of General Dynamics, moving to keep it
open with funding for upgrading vehicles.
To offset some of the increased costs, the bill orders the
Pentagon to cut civilian personnel and service contractor
funding by 5 percent over five years, which would save about $5
billion, said Senator John McCain, the committee's top
Republican.
