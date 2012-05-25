* Armed Services Committee makes 150 changes in president's
budget
* Air Force cuts, closure of tank production line blocked
* Pentagon ordered to trim civilian force
* Some aid to Pakistan tied to release of Pakistani doctor
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 24 A Senate panel voted on
Thursday to authorize $631.4 billion in defense spending for the
2013 fiscal year, blocking plans to cut the Air Force and
ordering offsetting reductions in Pentagon civilian personnel to
stay within the president's budget limits.
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a defense
policy bill that would authorize a base Pentagon budget of
$525.8 billion along with $88.2 billion for the Afghanistan war
and other overseas operations. The panel also authorized $17.3
billion for Energy Department nuclear weapons programs.
The measure - the National Defense Authorization Act - is
expected to go to the full Senate in June at the earliest. After
passage there, it would have to be reconciled with the version
approved last week by the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives before going to Obama for his signature.
"We're within the president's budget, $631.4 billion, unlike
the House of Representatives, which is about $4 billion over the
president's budget request," said Carl Levin, the chairman of
the Democratic-controlled panel.
The authorization bill sets spending limits but does not
actually appropriate funds. The Senate Appropriations Committee
had not yet completed its spending plan for the 2013 defense
budget, so the funding available to the Pentagon is not clear.
Levin said the panel had rejected most of the portion of the
president's budget that called for reductions in the Air Force
and Air National Guard. But the committee did permit elimination
of some transport aircraft, he said.
The Air Force had sought to cut seven tactical air squadrons
and 130 transport aircraft, along with 11,600 personnel as part
of the Pentagon's efforts to reduce projected spending over the
next decade by $487 billion as ordered by Congress last year.
"There was a broad feeling in the committee that the Air
Force did not have a basis that was solid for where they were
making these reductions," Levin said. "So we decided that we'd
just better put a freeze on this for the year and then have them
come back (next year) ... with a much better case."
FRUSTRATION WITH PAKISTAN
The panel expressed frustration over ties with Pakistan and
moved to block certain military aid payments until the defense
secretary can certify Islamabad has reopened supply lines to
Afghanistan and released a Pakistani doctor imprisoned for 33
years for helping the CIA locate Osama bin Laden.
Islamabad closed its frontier to supplies for international
forces in Afghanistan late last year after a border clash killed
24 Pakistani soldiers. The two sides are reportedly close to a
deal on reopening the supply lines.
"Our goal is to have good relationships with Pakistan," said
Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the committee.
"Our goal is to see that they allow us to be able to support
the men and women who are fighting and dying in Afghanistan. It
is our goal to make sure that this doctor is not sentenced to
death, which is basically what he got," he said.
The measure approved by the panel, which included 150
changes from the president's budget request, would block
increases in fees for the Tricare healthcare system for military
retirees. And it would block closure of the Abrams tank
production line of General Dynamics, moving to keep it
open with funding for upgrading vehicles.
To offset some of the increased costs, the bill would
require the Pentagon to cut civilian personnel and service
contractor funding by 5 percent over five years, which would
save about $5 billion, McCain said.
McCain said the committee also took action in the bill to
try to contain cost overruns in many of the Pentagon's biggest
weapons systems.
"We have a strong restriction on cost overruns on the
(aircraft) carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, and we have several
other restrictions and modifications to the funding which we
hope will at least bring some of these overruns under control,"
he said.
