* Congress delayed across-the-board defense cuts until March
1
* Defense analyst Harrison says several factors make cuts
more likely
* If no alternative found, civilian workers face unpaid
leave for a month
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 Almost all of the Pentagon's
nearly 800,000 civilian employees would likely have to be placed
on unpaid leave for a month this year if automatic defense
spending cuts go into effect in March as now planned, a top
defense budget analyst said on Wednesday.
Todd Harrison, a defense analyst at the Center for Strategic
and Budgetary Assessments think-tank, predicted the
across-the-board spending cuts, which were delayed until March 1
under a law passed on New Year's Day, were more likely than
before.
"(The Department of Defense) dodged a bullet once on this.
There's another round locked and loaded in the chamber. I'm not
sure they can keep dodging those bullets every time ...
Eventually one of them is going to hit," he told a briefing.
The Pentagon faces $500 billion in across-the-board cuts to
projected spending over the next decade under a process known as
sequestration. The cuts, part of an effort to address the huge
U.S. budget deficits, were supposed to go into effect on Jan. 2,
but Congress passed a law delaying them until March 1.
The Pentagon's base budget under the current funding
mechanism is $534 billion. Harrison said the new law had reduced
the size of the cuts expected during the 2013 fiscal year, which
began in October. He calculated that the cuts on Jan. 2 would
have been $62.8 billion, while the March 1 reductions are more
likely to be around $48.1 billion.
Those figures are similar to the projections made by
Pentagon Comptroller Robert Hale, who said on Monday the cuts
expected on Jan. 2 had been about $62 billion but had been
reduced to about $45 billion under the New Year's agreement.
Just before lawmakers agreed to delay the cuts, the Pentagon
began preparing official notification to Congress that all
civilian defense employees faced furloughs of up to 22 work days
- about one calendar month.
But it was not clear how many employees might actually be
furloughed or for how long. The congressional notification was
put on hold after the cuts were postponed.
Harrison said according to his rough calculations, if
sequestration takes effect March 1 virtually every civilian
employee would have to take unpaid leave for a month before the
end of September to achieve the required savings.
The budget for civilian pay and benefits is about $70
billion a year for about 791,000 employees. Under sequestration,
spending would have to be cut 8.8 percent for the year. But
since five months of the fiscal year have passed, the necessary
cut to the remaining funds would be about 15 percent.
"If you're going to reduce your payroll expenses by 15
percent for the remainder of the year and you're going to do it
through furloughs, that means you have to furlough virtually
every single DoD (Defense Department) civilian for the maximum
amount of time you can under the law, which is one month,"
Harrison said.
He said the spending reductions also would create a
"nightmare" by forcing the renegotiation of many Pentagon
weapons contracts, work that would have to be done by some of
the same civilians forced to take unpaid leave.
Harrison said he wasn't convinced the cuts were "the most
likely outcome yet" but said "the odds of sequestration going
into effect now, I think, have gone up." Delay was also a
possibility, he said, "but at some point delays run out."
While sequestration would "create a real mess" for the
Pentagon, Harrison said he disagreed with some of the
"over-the-top rhetoric that has been coming out about this."
"I don't think this is the apocalypse," he said. "I think it
forces a lot of really stupid decisions. I think it's very
short-sighted. But it's not the end of the world. We'll survive
it if it happens."
If Congress does reach a deal to avoid sequestration,
Harrison said he thought it would include some $200 billion to
$300 billion in defense cuts over 10 years, with the Pentagon
being given the latitude to target the reductions over time.
"If you have a more gradual ramp-down at about 1- to
2-percent real decline per year, that would give you significant
deficit reduction and it would enable DoD to start making smart,
strategically informed choices about what they put in their
budget request," he said.