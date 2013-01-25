WASHINGTON Jan 25 The Pentagon has begun laying
off most of its 46,000 temporary and term employees and cutting
maintenance on ships and aircraft in an effort to slow spending
due to fears of new defense budget cuts, Deputy Defense
Secretary Ashton Carter said on Friday.
Carter said he had asked the military services to produce
detailed plans by February 1 to say what they are doing to
reduce short-term spending before nearly $50 billion in new cuts
are due to go into effect on March 1.
The deputy defense secretary said the department had to act
immediately because "we're running out of time to absorb these
cuts" if they go into effect this fiscal year.