(Corrects to $606 billion from $607 billion to account for impact of last-minute amendments)

WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved $606 billion in defense spending for next year after two days of debate that saw lawmakers from both parties line up to condemn the ongoing war in Afghanistan as a waste of lives and money.

Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House voted 326-90 to approve the annual defense appropriations bill, which includes a Pentagon base budget of $518 billion plus $87.7 billion in spending for the Afghanistan war and other overseas operations, according to the House Appropriations Committee.

The measure, which covers the 2013 fiscal year beginning in October, will have to be reconciled with the Senate's version of the bill before it can be sent to President Barack Obama for his signature. The Senate is not expected to debate its measure until August. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Jackie Frank)