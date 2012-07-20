(Corrects to $606 billion from $607 billion to account for
impact of last-minute amendments)
WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved $606 billion in defense
spending for next year after two days of debate that saw
lawmakers from both parties line up to condemn the ongoing war
in Afghanistan as a waste of lives and money.
Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House voted 326-90 to
approve the annual defense appropriations bill, which includes a
Pentagon base budget of $518 billion plus $87.7 billion in
spending for the Afghanistan war and other overseas operations,
according to the House Appropriations Committee.
The measure, which covers the 2013 fiscal year beginning in
October, will have to be reconciled with the Senate's version of
the bill before it can be sent to President Barack Obama for his
signature. The Senate is not expected to debate its measure
until August.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Jackie Frank)