WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. senators gave initial
approval on Tuesday to a bill that would provide $549.3 billion
in defense spending next year but reject many Pentagon
cost-cutting plans, such as retiring a fleet of planes and
delaying modernization of a nuclear aircraft carrier.
The defense subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations
Committee approved legislation that would provide the Pentagon
with a $489.6 billion base budget in the 2015 fiscal year
beginning in October, plus $59.7 billion for conflicts abroad.
The bill, which will be considered by the full committee on
Thursday, must be approved by the full Senate and reconciled
with a similar bill in the U.S. House of Representatives before
going to President Barack Obama to be signed into law.
The version passed by the subcommittee includes $848.7
million for modernization of the aircraft carrier George
Washington, $338 million to maintain the fleet of A-10 Warthog
close air support aircraft and $1.3 billion to purchase 12
EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.
The Pentagon's budget had proposed eliminating the entire
fleet of A-10s, a low-flying, tank-killer aircraft popular among
ground forces that is now approaching the end of its life.
The department had delayed a decision on the midlife
overhaul of the George Washington because a looming round of
deep budget cuts in 2016 could force it to scrap the carrier.
Boeing Co has warned that it needs to produce at
least two FA-18s or EA-18s a month to keep its production line
operating economically. Senate lawmakers approved funding for
only 12 of the planes but also included $100 million to support
the production line.
The panel proposed a 1 percent pay hike for military and
civilian defense personnel, as requested by the Pentagon. The
department is seeking to slow the rate of growth of military
compensation, which now makes up nearly half its budget. The
Senate decision conflicts with the House, which included a 1.8
percent pay increase for troops.
The Senate panel also approved $200 million to maintain
operations at the base commissaries where many military
personnel purchase their food until a comprehensive decision
next year on compensation reform. The Pentagon had proposed
reducing the subsidy for commissaries.
The Defense Department has been struggling to cut proposed
spending by nearly $1 trillion over a decade as directed by
Congress and the president.
The Pentagon has cut the size of military forces in an
effort to achieve spending reductions required by the smaller
budgets. Under a bipartisan deal among lawmakers, some of the
cuts were eased in 2014 and 2015 while the Pentagon budget
remained essentially flat.
But deeper reductions are due to return in the 2016 fiscal
year unless Congress reaches an agreement to eliminate them.
Senior officials have warned that if the deeper reductions
return, it will force them to seek more cuts of the type
Congress has so far refused to accept.
