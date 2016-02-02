WASHINGTON Feb 2 Defense Secretary Ash Carter
said on Tuesday the Pentagon would seek a $582.7 billion defense
budget next year and reshape its spending priorities to reflect
a new strategic environment marked by Russian assertiveness and
the rise of Islamic State.
Carter, speaking to the Economic Club of Washington, said
the Pentagon's funding request would be in line with last year's
congressional budget deal but spending would be refocused to
address five big challenges facing the U.S. military: Russia,
China, North Korea, Iran and Islamic State.
"Today's security environment is dramatically different than
the one we've been engaged with for the last 25 years, and it
requires new ways of thinking and new ways of acting," Carter
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Alexander)