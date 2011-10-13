* 'Super committee' urged to cut no more defense spending
* Automatic cuts of another $600 billion raise concerns
(Adds quotes, details, letter to 'super committee')
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta chided congressional dysfunction and warned that
cutting $450 billion in defense spending would take the
Pentagon "to the edge" at a hearing on Thursday punctuated by
anti-war protests.
Panetta, in his first appearance as Pentagon chief before
the Republican-led House Armed Services Committee, said any
defense cuts over the $450 billion currently approved for the
next decade "will truly devastate our national security."
"I don't say that as scare tactics. I don't say that as a
threat. It's a reality," Panetta told the lawmakers, saying his
remarks were based on going through the weapons systems,
personnel and benefits that may have to be cut to achieve the
$450 billion in spending reductions already approved.
Asked whether President Barack Obama agreed with his
assessment that there should be no further cuts to defense
spending, Panetta said the U.S. president did.
The defense secretary's remarks, which were interrupted by
protesters shouting "war machine" and "you are murdering
people," come as the Pentagon is working to implement a
reduction in national security spending agreed upon between
Congress and President Barack Obama in August.
The deal requires $350 billion or $450 billion in cuts over
10 years depending on whether it is compared to the
Congressional Budget Office's projections of defense spending
or the Pentagon's projections.
Pentagon officials have said the cuts will be difficult but
manageable. However, they have expressed concern about a
provision that calls for automatic cuts of another $600 billion
if a special congressional "super committee" fails to reach a
deal to further reduce federal spending.
Some analysts note that Defense Department's budget has
nearly doubled over the past decade and say it should be able
to manage $1 trillion in spending reductions over a decade
without much difficulty.
DYSFUNCTIONAL CONGRESS
Panetta, himself a former congressman, expressed concern
about whether the super committee would be able to reach a
compromise agreement that would avoid further defense cuts.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been sharply divided
over where to cut and whether to raise additional revenue.
"One of the great national security threats is the
dysfunctionality of the Congress and its inability to confront
the issues that we face now," he told lawmakers. "And I think
your concern is that this committee that's been established
might fail to provide the leadership that it's been given ...
And that concerns me as well."
A group of Republican members of the House Armed Services
Committee, led by chairman Buck McKeon, later released a letter
they sent to the super committee warning that further defense
cuts "will compound deep reductions already imposed and
critically compromise national security."
The Pentagon-friendly group of lawmakers quizzed Panetta
and Army General Martin Dempsey, the new chairman of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff who testified alongside him, about several
weapons systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the
Defense Department's costliest procurement project.
Dempsey expressed support for development of Lockheed
Martin's (LMT.N) radar-evading, next-generation jet but said he
was concerned about the ability to pursue three different
variants in the current fiscal environment.
The Marine Corps' short-takeoff, vertical landing version
of the plane, which could be used off the flight decks on
assault ships, was put on probation by former Defense Secretary
Robert Gates last year because of production delays and cost
overruns. It is currently undergoing testing at sea.
"That's something we'll have to keep an eye on," Dempsey
said. "Three variants create some fiscal challenges for us."
Panetta told lawmakers the cuts were forcing the Pentagon
to make strategic choices about where to engage globally in the
future and where it should take risks and cut back.
While stressing no final decision had been made, he said if
the United States decided to maintain its force structure in
Asia and the Middle East to guard against Chinese military
expansion and threats to Mideast stability, it would likely
have to pare back elsewhere in the world.
"Just by virtue of the numbers that we're dealing with, we
will probably have to reduce our presence elsewhere, presence
perhaps in Latin America, presence in Africa," Panetta said,
noting that would be difficult because of concerns about
Islamic extremism in parts of Africa.
(Editing by Paul Simao)