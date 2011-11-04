* McCain, Graham seek specifics on effect of more cuts
* Letter to Panetta asks for concrete assessment
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 Two senior Republican U.S.
senators pressed the Pentagon on Friday to release a detailed
assessment of the impact more budget cuts would have on
national security, saying Congress needs to hear specifics.
Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham, two influential
Republican voices on military matters, wrote a letter to
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta urging him to "describe the
specific options and types of actions" the Pentagon would have
to take if forced to cut projected spending by an additional
$600 billion over the next decade.
In doing so, they appeared to be trying to marshal evidence
to argue against further cuts.
Panetta has said the cuts, which would come on top of $450
billion in spending reductions already approved by Congress and
President Barack Obama, would be "devastating." But he has
offered no details.
Obama and Congress approved the $450 billion in cuts in
August in a deal aimed at reducing the $1.4 trillion deficit
and $14 trillion U.S. debt. They created a congressional "super
committee" to find at least $1.2 trillion more in savings.
McCain and Graham noted that a Nov. 23 deadline is quickly
approaching for the committee to report its recommendations and
that Congress would have to vote by Jan. 15 on any deal.
A failure by the committee to reach a deal or the failure
of Congress to approve such a deal would trigger
across-the-board spending cuts starting in January 2013.
An automatic across-the-board reduction -- known as a
sequestration -- that would slash another $600 billion in U.S.
national security spending over the next decade.
McCain and Graham noted in their letter that Panetta had
testified that the additional cuts would have "devastating
effects" and be like "shooting ourselves in the head."
'CONCRETE TERMS'
"What is lacking in these characterizations, however, is a
frank and honest assessment describing in concrete terms what
defense spending cuts of this magnitude would entail," the
senators wrote.
"Given these looming deadlines, we believe it is imperative
that the Congress be fully informed of the effects of a
sequester on our military," they said. "Therefore, we ask that
you describe the specific options and types of actions the
department would be required to take should a sequester result
from a failure of the select committee to reach agreement."
Pentagon officials said they had received the letter and
would respond. They declined to be more specific about how
additional budget cuts would affect the Defense Department.
Some analysts have questioned the Pentagon's contention
that it cannot deal with deep spending reductions, noting that
defense spending has risen robustly since the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks on the United States.
The Pentagon launched a strategic review several months ago
to help make decisions on spending cuts. Pentagon spokesman
George Little said it was important to complete that before
discussing where to make reductions.
He said Panetta met with top military leaders on Thursday
for another round of discussions on the budget, focusing on
trying to define "our core national security interests and how
the military will support those going forward."
Little said there is no plan to publicly release any
results of the strategy review. The discussions are being
carried out as part of the process for developing the 2013
budget, which will be unveiled early next year.
