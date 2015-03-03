Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testified on Tuesday that deep budget cuts could force the Pentagon to put on hold several key weapons development programs, including efforts to build a next-generation fighter and a more efficient aircraft engine.
Carter, in written testimony for the Senate Armed Services Committee, said if Congress forced the Pentagon to live within current spending caps, the department would have to put on hold programs like the Aerospace Innovation Initiative, which is working on the next generation of fighter aircraft .
He said the Pentagon also would have to put on hold programs to develop a new efficient aircraft engine and a new missile defense interceptor.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.