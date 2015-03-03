WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testified on Tuesday that deep budget cuts could force the Pentagon to put on hold several key weapons development programs, including efforts to build a next-generation fighter and a more efficient aircraft engine.

Carter, in written testimony for the Senate Armed Services Committee, said if Congress forced the Pentagon to live within current spending caps, the department would have to put on hold programs like the Aerospace Innovation Initiative, which is working on the next generation of fighter aircraft .

He said the Pentagon also would have to put on hold programs to develop a new efficient aircraft engine and a new missile defense interceptor.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney)