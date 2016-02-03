SAN DIEGO Feb 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter on Wednesday mapped out plans for the U.S. Navy to buy
more high-end submarines, destroyers, fighter jets and unmanned
underwater vehicles using $8 billion in savings generated by
scaling back orders for smaller Littoral Combat Ships.
Carter said the Pentagon's five-year budget plan also
included $2.9 billion to modify Raytheon Co's SM-6
missiles for use as powerful anti-ship weapons, and buy 625 more
of the weapons, which are now used for missile defense.
He said the Navy planned to buy nine Virginia-class
submarines built by Huntington Ingalls and General
Dynamics Corp and 10 DDG-51 destroyers over the next five
years. He said the Navy's budget would fund 13 more Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets and 16 more Boeing Co
F/A-18E/F fighters than planned over the same period.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)