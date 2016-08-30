WASHINGTON Aug 29 The Pentagon has ordered a
review of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which is
under construction and due to be delivered in November, a
Defense Department spokesman said on Monday.
Defense Undersecretary for Acquisition Frank Kendall ordered
the review, citing a list of problems with the ship, Bloomberg
News reported.
"With the benefit of hindsight, it was clearly premature to
include so many unproven technologies" on the carrier, Kendall
wrote to Navy Secretary Ray Mabus in an Aug. 23 memo, according
to Bloomberg.
A Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Kendall had
ordered the review. It was not immediately clear who would
conduct it.
"We want to be sure we all have the same accurate picture of
the reliability and performance aspects of the key new systems"
on the carrier, Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright said in a
statement.
"Also, any impacts on the follow-on ships should be
understood as soon as possible to allow for the time and
knowledge to make proper decisions regarding their systems," he
said.
The Pentagon hopes the carrier, being built by Huntington
Ingalls Industries Inc, will be finished "by the
mid-November timeframe," Wright said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)