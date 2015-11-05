(Adds military letter, new White House comments, Senate vote on
appropriations bill in paragraphs 5-7, 9)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The House of Representatives
overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on
Thursday, including $5 billion in spending cuts that were not
contained in a previous version of the bill vetoed by President
Barack Obama last month.
The vote was 370-58 for the measure, which authorizes more
than $600 billion in defense spending. It had strong support
from Republicans, who control the House, and from Obama's fellow
Democrats, even though it still contains provisions making it
difficult to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The Senate is expected to pass the revised bill as soon as
next week, although some senators have called for changes in its
provisions relating to Guantanamo. These include restrictions on
transferring detainees to the United States from the prison,
which still houses some 112 foreign terrorism suspects.
Democratic lawmakers and aides said they expect Obama will
sign the revised bill, even with the Guantanamo restrictions,
but the White House has not made his intentions clear. Obama,
eager to close the prison before he leaves office in 2017, said
the restrictions on transfers from Guantanamo were one reason
for his veto last month.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily
briefing on Thursday that Congress should remove obstacles it
has imposed to closing the prison. The White House has not
issued a new veto threat, but Earnest has not ruled out Obama
using an executive order to close the facility.
Hoping to pressure Obama not to give up on his effort to
close the military prison, 28 retired senior U.S. military
officers signed a letter sent to the president on Thursday
expressing support for closing it. The security concerns of
those who oppose bringing detainees to the United States were
unfounded, they said.
"Our prisons house hundreds of convicted terrorists. None
has ever escaped," they wrote.
The spending cuts contained in the revised bill passed by
the House on Thursday reflect a budget agreement between the
Obama administration and the Republican-controlled Congress that
addresses the president's main concern about the bill - the use
of war funds to let the Pentagon avoid mandatory spending cuts.
Separately, Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday
to block another defense measure, the fiscal 2016 appropriations
bill, for a third time, part of their broader fight with
Republicans over tax and spending policy.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Frances Kerry)