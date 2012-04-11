* Protecting cyberspace is a 'team sport'
* U.S. says arms control pacts won't work
* Discussions on norms of behavior sought
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, April 10 A global cyber arms race is
engulfing the Internet and the best way to counter the rapidly
escalating threat is combining the efforts of U.S. agencies,
private firms and international allies, cyber security officials
said on Tuesday.
Cyber experts from across the U.S. government, speaking at a
conference at Georgetown University, said organized crime,
espionage and security activity on the Internet pose a rising
threat to U.S. intellectual property, military superiority and
critical infrastructure.
"What we're looking at is a global cyber arms race," said
Rear Admiral Samuel Cox, director of intelligence at U.S. Cyber
Command, which was set up 18 months ago to protect Pentagon
computer networks and conduct offensive cyber operations if the
president orders them.
"It's not proceeding at a leisurely or even a linear fashion
but in fact is accelerating. I wouldn't claim that it's
following Moore's law, but the curve looks kind of similar," he
said, referring to a computer industry rule of thumb that
computer processing power doubles every couple of years.
Howard Schmidt, cyber security coordinator at the White
House, said more than $8 trillion worth of transactions were
carried over wired and wireless networks each year.
"This is not just a national security issue," he told the
conference. "It's a national security, public safety as well as
economic."
Officials said the most effective way to counter the threat
is to adopt an approach that promotes collaboration among
government agencies and reaches out to private industry as well
as international partners.
TEAM SPORT
"To really operate effectively in cyberspace ... it's really
a team sport," said Steven Schleien, the principal director for
cyber policy at the Pentagon.
That's why the Defense Department has been working with
private companies and allies like NATO, Japan and South Korea to
discuss information sharing and coordinated responses to
incidents on the Internet, he said.
NATO wants to bring all of the civilian and military
networks in the organization under the wing of the NATO Computer
Incident Response Capability by the end of 2012, which would
allow a coordinated response to cyber attacks.
The United States has begun discussions on cyber security
with Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, and is working closely
with the Britain and Australia on a "full spectrum" of
cooperation in cyberspace, Schleien said.
The United States does not view arms control treaties as a
means of dealing with the problem but would like to see the
international community agree on norms of behavior for
cyberspace, he said.
"This is not an area where arms control works. I don't know
what we would monitor. I don't know how we would verify anything
in terms of cyber weapons or cyber tools," Schleien said.
Discussions on norms of behavior would begin to address the
issue of how to fight proxies who carry out Internet attacks on
behalf of governments, and "hactivists," who attack computer
networks for their own political ends.
"How do you deal with hactivists from your soil?" Schleien
asked. "Are you responsible as a sovereign nation for what comes
out of your country?"
The issues are sensitive and complex. A U.S. nonprofit
group, for example, concluded Russian civilians acting with
advance notice of Russian military intentions carried out cyber
attacks in the 2008 Russia-Georgia conflict.
Some websites used to organize those attacks were hosted in
the United States.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Xavier Briand)