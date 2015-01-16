By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. military's
insatiable demand for intelligence collected by drone aircraft
is putting a huge stress on operators who fly them 14 hours a
day, Air Force officials said on Thursday as they unveiled bonus
pay and other steps to tackle the issue.
Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said aviators who
remotely fly Predators, Reapers and other drones have been
putting in 900 to 1,100 flight hours a year, three or four times
the number flown by traditional military pilots.
"This is a force that is under significant stress ... from
what is an unrelenting pace of operations," James told a
Pentagon briefing.
Many experienced operators are nearing the end of their
active-duty service commitment and will soon decide whether to
stay in the Air Force, she said, potentially depleting an
already short staff. Other pilots, on temporary duty flying
drones, are about to return to traditional aircraft.
James said the Air Force was taking a number of initial
steps to stem the loss of drone pilots, including boosting
monthly incentive pay for pilots reaching the end of their
active duty commitment to $1,500 from the current $650.
She and General Mark Welsh, the Air Force chief of staff,
said that, over the long term, they hoped to get drone operators
the same $25,000-a-year in incentive pay to stay in the military
that traditional pilots receive.
To boost the number of drone pilots and ease the stress on
the force, James said the Air Force would activate pilots in the
reserves and seek volunteers among active-duty fliers who
normally pilot traditional aircraft.
Welsh said the key was ramping up training to the levels
needed.
"Our crew force out there actually will tell you they enjoy
the mission, they like the work, they're excited about the
future," he said. "They're just worn out."
Welsh said the problem had been growing since 2007 as the
requirement for drone surveillance outpaced Air Force efforts to
keep up with demand.
"We have got to get ahead of this training curve or the
enterprise is going to have a major issue," he said.
Welsh said the Air Force currently has the capacity to train
about 180 people a year, but is losing about 240 a year and
needs to train about 300 annually.
He said there was a shortage of trainers because of high
operational demand, and even half the active trainers were
flying operational missions daily.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)