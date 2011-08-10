BRIEF-Imation announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, reverse stock split
WASHINGTON Aug 10 The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had authorized a resumption of ground test operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, its costliest arms program.
The department had suspended ground and flight test operations on Aug. 3 after the failure of one aircraft's "integrated power package" -- a turbo-machine that starts the engine and cools the plane.
"This is the first step in returning the F-35 fleet to full flight operations," a Pentagon spokesman said.
The United States is developing the family of radar-evading F-35s with eight international partners -- Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Denmark and Norway.
It is currently projected to cost the United States more than $382 billion to buy 2,443 F-35 models over the next two decades. Other countries, including co-development partners, are expected to buy roughly another 750 aircraft.
The F-35 is projected by Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, to account for more than 20 percent of its revenues once the Pentagon starts full production runs, likely in another few years.
