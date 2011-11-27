RISING COSTS, GROWING FRUSTRATION

Rising costs and production delays at a time of growing fiscal constraints in Washington have led to frustration with the program at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.

After a program review last year, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates put the Marine Corps version of the plane on two years probation, saying it should be canceled unless technical and production problems could be fixed.

He also delayed production of 124 planes over two years, dashing Lockheed's hopes of ramping up assembly and gaining economies of scale that would help drive down costs.

Senator John McCain, a sharp critic of the F-35 overruns, nearly won approval in June for a measure that would have killed the entire program if its costs were 10 percent above the target price at the end of 2012.

"We have to fix the weapons acquisition culture ... in the Pentagon that allows this continuation of over-cost, overspending," he told the Reuters Washington Summit. "It's a culture ... that allows us to have the first trillion-dollar weapons system -- the F-35."

With Congress looking for ways to trim projected spending, some have asked whether one of the variants should be cut.

General Martin Dempsey told the House Armed Services Committee last month that having "three variants ... creates some fiscal challenges for us" and wondered "whether we can afford all three."

Hellman said he wouldn't be surprised if one F-35 variant was terminated - probably the Marine Corps version due to its technical challenges - or a 30 percent to 40 percent reduction in the number of aircraft purchased.

"We're already buying Joint Strike Fighters. We'll continue to buy Joint Strike Fighters. The question is how many and which kind," he said. "I do think it's on Panetta's short list if he has to start pulling rabbits out of his hat for deficit reduction."

Those scenarios worry Lockheed, which is counting on the F-35 for about 20 percent of its revenues.

Marine Corps General James Amos, whose service needs the vertical-landing version for its short-decked amphibious assault ships, is still fighting to fund the aircraft.

"To do the things that our nation requires of the Marine Corps, we need this airplane," he said.

FLEET CONTINUES TO GROW

As the budget debate intensifies, Lockheed continues to build and hand over a growing fleet of F-35s to the military. One hundred and seventeen of the aircraft have been delivered or are on order.

The first plane for an international partner -- the United Kingdom -- rolled off Lockheed's Fort Worth production line Sunday evening. And with more planes in the air, the F-35 program has completed its flight-test targets for 2011.

More and more pilots have had a chance to fly the plane. Many of them like what they see.

The Marines' Kelly, who has flown the F-35 to 1.2 times the speed of sound and conducted aerial maneuvers that put up to seven times the force of gravity on its airframe, said he found it similar to the Boeing F/A-18 fighter he regularly flies.

The difference is in the F-35's integrated electronics.

While the military upgrades electronics on its older jets, the chance to design a new plane let them go back to the drawing board and integrate the sensors in a way that multiplies their impact - like having an iPhone instead of a separate cellphone, music player and Internet browser.

The result, pilots said, is a quantum leap in capacity.

"There is no comparison between an F-35 and an F-18 in terms of war-fighting capability," Kelly said. "The avionics and the radar, the sensors and the ability to precision target your weapons in a stealth platform is something the F-18 just doesn't do, just can't do." (Editing by Warren Strobel and Philip Barbara)