WASHINGTON Dec 2 Production of Lockheed Martin
Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 joint strike fighter, the costliest arms
purchase in history, should be slowed because of the potential
number of cracks and "hot spots" turning up in fatigue testing
and analysis, the Pentagon F-35 program director said.
"The analyzed hot spots that have arisen in the last 12
months or so in the program have surprised us at the amount of
change and at the cost," U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet
said in an interview with Web-based publication AOL Defense.
The Pentagon program office confirmed Venlet's quotes on
Friday.
