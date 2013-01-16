U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Chuck Hagel, President Barack Obama's nominee to become the next U.S. defense secretary, will face his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 31, a Senate panel said on Wednesday.
The Senate Armed Services Committee announcement came a day after Hagel's nomination won critical support from two leading pro-Israel Senate Democrats, who said he had eased their concerns over his positions on Israel, Iran and other issues.
Obama nominated Hagel on Jan. 7 to replace outgoing Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. The nomination provoked stiff opposition from some Republican legislators and conservative pro-Israel groups.
Hagel, a senator from Nebraska from 1997 to 2009 and a decorated Vietnam War veteran, split from his fellow Republicans by opposing the U.S.-led war against Iraq and was rumored to be a possible Obama pick for vice president in 2008.
Even some Democrats have expressed concern over issues including positions Hagel has taken in the past on Iran sanctions and concerns he is not a strong supporter of the Jewish state.
Hagel has been calling and meeting with senators to discuss their concerns before his hearing, but a handful of Republicans, including some on the Armed Services Committee, have said they oppose his appointment.
The Senate will vote on Hagel's nomination after his confirmation hearing before the committee. Democrats control 55 seats in the Senate. Hagel would need 60 votes - not just a simple majority - to clear potential Republican procedural hurdles and be confirmed.
