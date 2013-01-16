* Meeting with Schumer was kept secret
* Boxer also offers support; Inhofe opposed
* Confirmation hearing likely within two weeks
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 Former Republican Senator
Chuck Hagel's chances of becoming the President Barack Obama's
defense secretary received a critical boost on Tuesday when two
leading Senate Democrats said they had decided to vote to
confirm him.
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the
Senate, and Senator Barbara Boxer, a senior member of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, said Hagel had eased their concerns
over Hagel's positions on Israel, Iran and other issues.
"Based on several key assurances provided by Senator Hagel,
I am currently prepared to vote for his confirmation," Schumer
said in an extensive statement. "I encourage my Senate
colleagues who have shared my previous concerns to also support
him."
Critics including Republican legislators and conservative
pro-Israel groups have sought to portray Hagel as anti-Israel
and as someone who is not committed to preventing Iran from
obtaining a nuclear weapon, accusations he strongly denies.
White House staffers arranged the 90-minute meeting between
Schumer, a leading Jewish-American legislative voice, and Hagel,
which took place at the White House and was kept secret until
Schumer's announcement.
Schumer was initially offered a telephone interview with
Hagel, but Schumer said he would rather meet face-to-face. The
New York Democrat called both Obama and Hagel on Tuesday morning
to inform them that he was about to issue a statement announcing
his support, a Democratic Senate aide said.
Boxer had held off announcing her support. On Tuesday, she
said Hagel would have her vote - after they had a long
conversation and he wrote her a letter spelling out his
positions on Iran, Israel and the treatment of gays and women in
the military.
"We spoke for quite a while last week and I was very pleased
with that conversation," Boxer told reporters on a conference
call from California, her home state.
"I urge more of my colleagues to come out because from what
I've seen is there seems to be a Republican push here to really
go after Senator Hagel, which is really quite disturbing," Boxer
said.
A decorated Vietnam veteran who split from fellow
Republicans by opposing the U.S.-led war against Iraq, Hagel was
nominated by Obama on Jan. 7 to replace outgoing Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta.
IRAN, ISRAEL, BUDGET
Republicans say that are concerned that Hagel opposes
sanctions and is satisfied with containing Iran, as opposed to
preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon. They also worry
that Hagel would not prevent deep Pentagon budget cuts.
Some conservative senators have already declared their
intention to vote against the former Nebraska senator.
Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the new Senate Armed
Services Committee, which will hold confirmation hearings, said
he met with Hagel on Tuesday and opposes his nomination. He
cited issues including Hagel's refusing to sign a letter
affirming solidarity with Israel in 2000, voting against
extending sanctions on Iran in 2001 and support for nuclear
disarmament.
"We are simply too philosophically opposed on the issues for
me to support his nomination," Inhofe said in a statement.
Schumer said Hagel rejected a strategy of containment for
Iran. "Senator Hagel made a crystal-clear promise that he would
do 'whatever it takes' to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear
weapons, including the use of military force. He said his 'top
priority' as Secretary of Defense would be the planning of
military contingencies related to Iran."
Hagel also promised to continue a program to deliver F-35
joint strike fighters to Israel, continue cooperation on
Israel's Iron Dome interceptor system and recommend that the
United States refuse to join any NATO exercises if Turkey
continues to insist that Israel be excluded from them.
The Armed Services committee will hold confirmation hearings
at the end of the month or in early February, Senate aides said.
Republicans also criticized a 2006 reference by Hagel to the
influence of the "Jewish lobby" in Washington. Hagel has
acknowledged that he misspoke and his defenders say such
concerns are overblown.
"He told me that if there's one thing in his life that he'd
like to take back, it's that," said Boxer, who served on the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee with Hagel for 10 years and
is Jewish.
Hagel has spent much of the past week calling and writing
senators whose votes could be crucial for his confirmation.
Hagel met on Tuesday with newly elected Senator Tim Kaine of
Virginia, a new Democratic member of the Armed Services
committee and close Obama ally. In a statement, Kaine said the
discussion had been "positive and productive" and he looked
forward to the next phase of the confirmation process.
Hagel is expected to garner votes from all 53 Senate
Democrats and between 10 and 15 Republicans, according to one
observer who has been counting votes.