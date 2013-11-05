* U.S. must use all forms of influence to lead
* Hagel outlines priorities that will shape Pentagon
* Reforms come as U.S. cuts back after a dozen years of war
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
said on Tuesday the United States must effectively use all
instruments of power, not just military might, to successfully
lead the world after a dozen years of war that have strained it
physically and financially.
The Pentagon chief told a leading Washington think tank that
Americans should not "fall prey to the false notion of American
decline," and must also resist the post-war urge to retreat from
foreign entanglements.
"Looking inward is just as deadly a trap as hubris, and we
must avoid both in pursuing a successful foreign policy in the
21st century," Hagel told a global security forum at the Center
for Strategic and International Studies.
"No other nation has the will, the power, the capacity, the
capability and the network of alliances to lead the
international community ... However, sustaining our leadership
will increasingly depend not only on the extent of our great
power, but an appreciation of its limits and a wise deployment
of our influence," he said.
Hagel's remarks come as the Defense Department is winding
down a 12-year-old war in Afghanistan and is struggling to meet
demands to cut nearly a trillion dollars from its budgets over
the next decade.
The speech underscored the administration's shift toward a
more cautious approach to military force and a desire for
greater reliance on diplomacy. Hagel pointed to U.S. engagement
with Iran and Syria as examples where combined use of
diplomatic, economic and military power are creating
opportunities to advance U.S. interests.
The cuts in U.S. defense spending have eroded military
training and readiness, and Pentagon officials have warned that
the spending reductions would eventually force the department to
reassess the global military strategy it outlined two years ago.
"These cuts are too fast, too much, too abrupt and too
irresponsible," Hagel told the forum. The Defense Department
"cannot responsibly, efficiently and effectively plan,
strategize and implement national security policies with this
cloud of uncertainty continuing to hang over it."
A senior defense official said Hagel's speech was his second
dealing with how the Defense Department must adapt to "a
changing strategic and fiscal landscape" since taking over as
secretary earlier this year.
Hagel outlined six priorities he said would shape U.S.
defense institutions for years to come, including reforming and
trimming the department after a decade of growth, dealing with
military readiness in a time of financial constraints and
protecting investments in emerging technologies.
OFF 'PERPETUAL WAR FOOTING'
A key focus, he said, would be reforming personnel
compensation, which currently consumes nearly half the defense
budget and if left to grow unchecked will eventually produce a
force that is "well-compensated, but poorly trained and
equipped, with limited readiness and capability."
Hagel said with the end of the Iraq war and the winding down
of the Afghanistan conflict, President Barack Obama has been
moving the United States off a "perpetual war-footing" in which
"priorities, policies and relationships around the world" were
dominated by the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
As it looks to the future, the United States must pursue a
"principled and engaged realism that employs diplomatic,
economic and security tools - as well as our values - to advance
our security and our prosperity," Hagel said.
He said the military would remain an essential tool of
American power, but "one that must be used wisely, precisely and
judiciously." Military force, Hagel said, "must always remain an
option - but it should be an option of last resort."
"Our success ultimately depends not on any one instrument of
power," he said. "It depends on all of them. And it depends not
only on how well we maintain and fund all of our instruments of
power - but how well they are balanced and integrated with each
other."
