WASHINGTON May 28 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
ordered a comprehensive review of the U.S. military's healthcare
system on Tuesday after the head of an Army medical center was
relieved of command over concerns about problems at the
hospital, including two deaths.
The 90-day review, to be led by the assistant secretary of
defense for health affairs, comes amid an investigation of
timely access to care in the separate medical system for U.S.
military veterans.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, the top Pentagon spokesman, said in
a statement the review would examine "whether current access to
care meets the department's standards" as well as "the safety
and quality of care provided to all Department of Defense
beneficiaries."
The announcement of the review came after the commander of
Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was
relieved of his duties on Tuesday, several weeks ahead of time.
The New York Times said the Womack shake-up, including the
suspension of three of the center's top deputies, was triggered
by two deaths at the hospital as well as problems with surgical
infection control identified by an independent accrediting body.
The problems at the Fort Bragg medical center, one of the
Army's busiest hospitals, come at a time of heightened concern
about medical care for military personnel and retirees after the
Department of Veterans Affairs started a probe of treatment
delays at its hospitals and clinics.
The probe began after doctors at a Phoenix veterans'
hospital said they were ordered to hold veterans' names for
months on a secret waiting list until a spot opened up on an
official list that met the agency's two-week waiting time goals
for patients needing to see a doctor.
Kirby said Hagel would meet senior defense officials on
Wednesday to discuss the scope of the review and his
expectations for it.
"It is fair to say that he ordered this review within the
context of what is going on at the VA. To the degree we have
similar issues - and we do not know that we necessarily have
them - he wants to know and he wants to attack them
aggressively," Kirby said.
