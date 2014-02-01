MUNICH Feb 1 The top U.S. defense official on
Saturday underscored the Obama administration's intention to
shift the focus of its foreign policy away from military might
toward diplomacy.
Speaking at the Munich security conference, U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel said he and Secretary of State John Kerry
"have both worked to restore balance to the relationship between
American defense and diplomacy".
Hagel, in prepared remarks, stressed that the United States
was "moving off a 13-year war footing" as the war in Afghanistan
winds down and as Washington seeks to avoid getting involved in
additional military conflicts overseas.
Hagel's remarks echo those of President Barack Obama, who in
his annual State of the Union address this week said the United
States could not rely on its military power alone, promising to
send U.S. troops to fight overseas only when "truly necessary".
In recent years, the United States has shown its eagerness
to wind down the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where the
military dominated traditionally civilian-led activities such as
development aid.
U.S. officials have also sought to avoid becoming involved
in new on-the-ground military action in places like Syria and
Libya.
"Foreign policy had become too militarized over the last
decade or so," a senior U.S. defense official said on condition
of anonymity. "It's time for us to be in a supporting role when
it comes to the execution of this country's foreign policy."
"The nation's foreign policy should and rightly be led by
the State Department, with the Defense Department in full
support," the official said.
The State Department is taking the lead on several key
foreign priorities for the White House, including the effort to
broker a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians and to
halt Iran's nuclear programme.
Still, the comments are striking from the head of the
powerful, massive U.S. Defense Department. The U.S. military
budget, even after cuts imposed amid repeated U.S. budget
crises, dwarfs spending for diplomacy and foreign aid.
But the U.S. military has been strained by the long wars
that followed the 9/11 attacks.
Washington pulled all troops out of Iraq at the end of 2011.
It has also seeking to finalize a security pact with Afghan
President Hamid Karzai that would authorize the United States to
keep a small force in Afghanistan beyond this year.
