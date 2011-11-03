WASHINGTON Nov 2 The United States expressed
interest on Wednesday in selling its most sophisticated fighter
to India, just six months after New Delhi rejected two older
U.S. warplanes in a competition for an $11 billion contract.
The U.S. Defense Department, in a report to Congress on
U.S.-India security cooperation, said if New Delhi indicated an
interest in Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter, the Pentagon would be willing to provide information
on the aircraft's security and infrastructure requirements.
"The F-35 is something that we would be more than willing
to talk to the government of India about should they request to
find out more information about purchasing it," said Robert
Scher, deputy assistant secretary of defense for South Asia.
The F-35 is the Pentagon's costliest weapons procurement
program. The radar-evading aircraft is being developed with
eight international partners and officials estimate it will
cost $382 billion for 2,447 of the jets for the U.S. military.
India has not shown a particular interest in the program.
When U.S. officials have indicated openness to Indian
participation in the past, Indian officials have indicated they
were not interested due to the cost and efforts to develop
their own stealthy aircraft.
New Delhi rejected two older U.S. aircraft -- the F-16 and
the F-18 -- in a bidding contest in April for a $11 billion jet
fighter contract. India shortlisted European defense firms
Dassault (AVMD.PA) and Eurofighter for the contract for 126 jet
fighters. [ID:nL3E7FS3KJ]
Scher said the inclusion of the F-35 offer in the report
was not prompted by any signals from New Delhi but was intended
as "an example of the high regard" the United States had for
bilateral ties and India's military modernization effort.
The nine-page Pentagon report said the Defense Department
was continually looking for ways to expand defense cooperation
with India, including joint development of arms as the
military-to-military relationship matures.
"We are seeking opportunities for increased science and
technology cooperation that may lead to co-development
opportunities with India as a partner," the report said, noting
that New Delhi is working with Russia to develop Sukhoi/HAL
radar-evading fifth-generation fighter.
