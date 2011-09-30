* Pentagon must cut spending by $450 billion-plus
* 6 million jobs supported by U.S. defense spending
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta has warned that a potential $1 trillion cut to the
Pentagon budget could raise U.S. unemployment by 1 percentage
point but analysts differ on how many jobs could be lost and
what that actually means for the economy.
The Pentagon estimates that defense spending supports about
6 million jobs -- about 3.8 million directly and indirectly in
the private sector, 700,000 directly by the Defense Department
and about 1.5 million active duty military positions.
Under the August debt reduction deal between President
Barack Obama and Congress, the Pentagon has been directed to
reduce spending by more than $450 billion against projections
based on the White House 2012 budget request.
The same reductions are about $350 billion when measured
against a Congressional Budget Office projection of defense
spending.
The Pentagon estimates those cuts, which would peak in 2013
and 2014, could result in 500,000 to 630,000 lost jobs,
potentially raising the U.S. unemployment rate by four-tenths
of a percentage point.
If a congressional "super committee" fails to reach an
agreement on steep deficit reductions, that could trigger
automatic across-the-board cuts that would require another $600
billion cut in national security spending.
That, the Pentagon estimates, could result in the loss of 1
million to 1.5 million jobs, further raising unemployment by up
to 1 percentage point.
Tom Captain, head of the aerospace and defense unit at
Deloitte LLP consultancy, said about 1 million people were
directly employed in the defense industry.
A 2010 Deloitte study of the industry found that each
employee generates an average of $313,000 in revenue. Assuming
that level of spending is required to support a defense
industry worker, then every $1 billion cut in procurement and
contracting could reduce employment by nearly 3,200 jobs.
If the Pentagon is ultimately forced to cut spending by $1
trillion over 10 years, about half of the annual reduction, or
$50 billion, could come from procurement and contracting. A $50
billion cut would translate into more than 160,000 lost jobs,
Captain said.
The staff of the House Armed Services Committee issued a
memo last week estimating 200,000 civilian Defense Department
employees could be furloughed as a result of cuts of $1
trillion, with large impacts felt in Virginia, Texas and
California. It did not explain how it reached that figure.
Gordon Adams, an American University professor who worked
on defense at the White House during the Clinton
administration, said jobs would be lost due to program cuts but
it missed the point to look at the numbers in isolation.
The package on debt and deficit reduction is aimed at
cutting government spending with a view to encouraging overall
economic growth and job creation, he said, so cuts in one area
are intended to spur growth in another.
"A down-slope in one set of jobs and an up-slope in another
set of jobs says the end employment effect might be zero or
even positive," he said.
