WASHINGTON, March 10 Current U.S. missile
defenses can counter an attack on U.S. territory by North Korea
or Iran but Washington will have to boost its response capacity
if those countries keep expanding their missile forces, a top
U.S. admiral said on Thursday.
Admiral Bill Gortney, the officer responsible for defending
U.S. air space, told a Senate panel it was "prudent" for him to
assume North Korea had the ability to miniaturize a nuclear
weapon and put it on an intercontinental ballistic missile that
could target the United States.
"Intel community gives it a very low probability of success,
but I do not believe the American people want (me) to base my
readiness assessment on a low probability," he added.
Gortney's comments came at a time of heightened tensions
with North Korea after Pyongyang tested a nuclear device and a
long-range rocket. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also
announced Pyongyang had miniaturized a nuclear device to be
fitted on an ICBM, an assertion met with skepticism elsewhere.
The U.S. missile defense system is in the process of
expanding its missile interceptors to 44 from 30 by the end of
2017. Forty will be at Fort Greely, Alaska, and four at
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The interceptors are
designed to destroy a missile in space midway through its
flight.
Gortney said the current U.S. missile defense system was
capable of dealing with threats to either coast of the United
States from "rogue" nations like Iran or North Korea. But if
those countries continued to expand their missile forces, the
U.S. system could fall short, he said.
"One interceptor versus one warhead in mid-course is a
failing proposition because they can produce more than we can
ever possibly afford to put into the ground," Gortney told
lawmakers.
"We're going to need more capability to engage the threat
throughout its flight, keep them on the ground, kill them on the
(launch) rails, kill them in boost phase and then get more
warheads in space in mid-course," he added.
Gortney said "very promising" research was under way to
develop lasers and a "multiple-object kill vehicle" capable of
engaging ballistic missiles at different stages. If the
technologies pan out, he said the department would need
additional funding to produce the defenses.
