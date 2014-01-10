By David Alexander
| CHEYENNE, Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyoming Jan 9 Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel praised troops in the U.S. nuclear missile force on
Thursday for their professionalism in executing a difficult job,
only to be reminded of morale issues facing the unit when two
launch officers were suspended in a drug probe.
As Hagel visited F.E. Warren Air Force Base and toured a
missile site in nearby Nebraska, two Air Force officers
belonging to a missile launch crew at Malmstrom Air Force Base
in Montana had their security clearances suspended after they
were implicated in an illegal narcotics operation.
The force responsible for the 450 nuclear-armed
intercontinental ballistic missiles at three U.S. bases has been
troubled by morale issues, a factor acknowledged by Hagel during
a two-day tour of nuclear arms installations in New Mexico and
Wyoming.
Major General Michael Carey was fired as head of the ICBM
force in October for getting drunk and carousing with Russian
women while leading a government delegation to Moscow for talks
on nuclear security.
Speaking at F.E. Warren after touring the missile site in
Nebraska, Hagel did not refer to the suspended officers in
Montana, and he only indirectly spoke to the morale issues in
the force, praising the troops for their work and telling them
the American people were counting on them.
"You have chosen a profession where there is no room for
error. In what you do every day, there is no room for error,
none, and you know that, the American people expect that. They
have that confidence in you," Hagel said.
He commended the professionalism and commitment he saw
during his visit to the base, saying "we all have a lot of
responsibility and we all must deliver."
"How you do the job, really, is as important as the job
itself because it sets a standard of expectations for yourselves
and everybody around you. People pay attention to that," the
defense secretary said.
Hagel said he had come away from his tour of the missile
alert facility, which was across the border in his home state of
Nebraska, with a renewed appreciation for the need to modernize
the U.S. nuclear force in order to maintain a secure and
reliable deterrent.
"It's clear we've got some work to do on modernization," he
told the troops.
The United States is at the start of a multi-decade effort
to upgrade its nuclear weapons complex, from modernizing
1970s-era bombs with modern electronic components to replacing
aging nuclear ballistic missile submarines, long range bombers
and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Hagel said the Pentagon was nearing completion of a study to
determine the ICBM that will be built to replace the current
Minuteman III missile. A defense official said later the study
would be completed this spring.
But arms control groups and others have raised concerns
about the high cost of the elaborate plans and have questioned
why taxpayers should rebuild much of the U.S. nuclear force at a
time when the Obama administration is advocating cutting the
size of the deployed arsenal by one third.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated it would cost $355
billion over a decade to carry out the administration's plans.
The Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Monterey
Institute in California put the cost at $1 trillion over 30
years.
But Hagel assured airmen that Congress would proved the
funding needed to modernize the force.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Ken Wills)