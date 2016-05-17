(Recasts with fight with Congress; adds details on bill, White
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama's
White House set up one last fight with the Republican-controlled
Congress over defense spending on Monday, threatening to veto a
2017 defense authorization bill over its use of special war
funds for day-to-day military programs.
The House of Representatives draft of the $602 billion
National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets spending
policy for the Department of Defense, would shift $18 billion of
wartime Overseas Contingency Operations, or OCO, funds to avoid
automatic budget cuts to military programs.
The Obama administration objects to the use of that money,
saying it threatens U.S. security and unfairly spares the
Pentagon from cuts faced by important civilian programs such as
medical research and education.
"By gambling with warfighting funds, the bill risks the
safety of our men and women fighting to keep America safe,
undercuts stable planning and efficient use of taxpayer dollars,
dispirits troops and their families, baffles our allies, and
emboldens our enemies," the White House said in a statement.
House Republicans say the spending plan is essential to
ensure that the military has the resources it needs, as it wages
wars in Afghanistan and against Islamic State militants in Iraq
and Syria.
The Obama administration also objected to a long list of
policy provisions in the bill, including measures making it more
difficult to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay in
Cuba and cuts in funding for programs to train and equip local
fighters in Iraq and Syria.
Obama vetoed one version of the 2016 NDAA over its use of
OCO funding and the Guantanamo restrictions. He later signed a
modified version that addressed his budget concerns but left the
Guantanamo measures in place.
It will be months before the legislation passes Congress and
arrives on Obama's desk.
The House draft has passed the House Armed Services
Committee, and Republican leaders would like a vote by the full
House as soon as Wednesday.
However, lawmakers have offered 375 amendments on a huge
range of issues. The Rules Committee was meeting late on Monday
to decide which of those amendments might come up for a vote.
The Senate is also drafting its version of the NDAA, which
must be reconciled with the House's before being subject to vote
in both chambers. If passed, that version would be sent to the
White House for Obama's signature, or veto.
