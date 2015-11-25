Warren Buffett adorns Cherry Coke cans in China
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.
WASHINGTON Nov 25 President Barack Obama signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Wednesday, legislation that authorizes $607 billion in defense spending but also includes a provision that makes it more difficult to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The White House had made it clear earlier this month that Obama would sign the bill, despite the Guantanamo provisions. Obama has long promised to close the prison, but has faced objections from lawmakers who do not want detainees to be transferred to U.S. prisons. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, April 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc tried to contain a public relations debacle on Monday after protests and a dressing down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over hefty executive pay hikes just weeks after its latest government loan.