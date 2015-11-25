WASHINGTON Nov 25 President Barack Obama signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Wednesday, legislation that authorizes $607 billion in defense spending but also includes a provision that makes it more difficult to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The White House had made it clear earlier this month that Obama would sign the bill, despite the Guantanamo provisions. Obama has long promised to close the prison, but has faced objections from lawmakers who do not want detainees to be transferred to U.S. prisons. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)