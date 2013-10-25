WASHINGTON Oct 25 Errors in the maintenance
paperwork used to track readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps V-22
aircraft were so numerous between 2008 and 2011 they could have
led officers to deploy squadrons that were unprepared for their
missions, investigators reported on Friday.
The Defense Department inspector general said an audit of
maintenance records for six squadrons of the vertical lift V-22
Osprey between Oct. 1, 2008, and Sept. 30, 2011, found that
maintenance workers improperly completed work orders 112 of 907
times and improperly recorded status data 167 of 200 times.
In addition, squadron operations personnel reported
incomplete or inaccurate equipment condition information
three-quarters of the time and inaccurate category data 48
percent of the time.
"As a result, the MCRs (mission capability rates) were
unreliable and senior DoD (Defense Department) and Marine Corps
officials could have deployed (Marine) V-22 squadrons that were
not prepared for missions," a summary of the classified audit
said.
The inspector general's report recommended that Marine
commanders require V-22 squadrons to track and report on the
accuracy of their work orders and inventory reports, and to
certify the accuracy of their readiness reports.
The criticism of poor V-22 maintenance records comes as the
vertical take-off and landing aircraft is struggling to overcome
a reputation for safety problems it received during development,
including the deaths of 23 Marines in flight testing in 2000.
The aircraft, which is built jointly by Boeing and
Bell Helicopter, has gotten good reviews from Marine commanders
for performance in combat. But its reputation for accidents,
including a training crash in Morocco last year that killed two
Marines, has fueled resistance to its deployment in Okinawa.