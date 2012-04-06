WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta has spent about $17,000 to reimburse the Treasury for
frequent travel to his California home, trips that cost the
government some $860,000 because he is required to fly in
military jets, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Panetta has paid about $630 per roundtrip flight to his
northern California home as required by longstanding government
guidelines that set reimbursement rates at the price of a
full-fare coach trip.
The plane Panetta generally takes costs about $3,200 a
flight hour to operate, or about $32,000 for the 10-hour
roundtrip flight, the Pentagon said.
The cost of Panetta's travel is a sensitive issue because he
is overseeing $487 billion in cuts to the defense budget over
the next decade as required by a law passed by Congress last
year that is aimed at controlling the federal budget deficit.
While Panetta's travel is a tiny fraction of the Defense
Department's half-trillion budget, the expense comes at a time
when some sectors of the Pentagon are facing cuts and some
retired veterans are being asked to contribute more to the cost
of their healthcare.
"No one understands the budget pressures on the Pentagon
better than Secretary Panetta, who is responsible for
identifying nearly $1 billion per week in defense cuts - or
roughly $140 million per day - over the next 10 years," Pentagon
press secretary George Little said.
Officials noted that Panetta is required to travel by
military aircraft for purposes of security and to have access to
secure communications, a practice instituted by the George W.
Bush administration in 2001.
"No one wants the secretary of defense making decisions on
classified military operations from the middle seat on a crowded
JetBlue flight," a senior defense official said.
"The secretary asked for guidance on the use of government
aircraft from the DoD (Department of Defense) general counsel
soon after taking office. He has followed that guidance to the
letter," the official said.
Since taking office last year, Panetta has made 27 trips to
California, generally around the weekend. That's more frequently
than the travel home by his predecessors, Robert Gates and
Donald Rumsfeld.
"He returns to California because that's where his family
lives. It is his home," Little said, adding that spending time
away from Washington "helps him focus on the job and recharge."
Panetta also works while in California or in flight.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Paul Simao)