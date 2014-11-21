(Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Moving to curb predatory
sales practices targeting U.S. military personnel, the Pentagon
said on Friday it was reforming its payment system for troops to
prevent them from using direct salary deductions to buy consumer
goods like cars and computers.
Under the reforms that go into effect Jan. 1, 2015, military
personnel will no longer be able to have the Pentagon directly
deduct money from their salaries to make installment payments
for personal property like cars, washers and dryers or
big-screen televisions, a defense official said.
The reforms would not affect purchases that have already
been made and are ongoing, but troops would not be able to
initiate new transactions for consumer-style goods, the official
said. The system could still be used for mortgages, rent,
savings, investments and transferring money to relatives.
"Low-lifes that occasionally hang around outside a military
base looking for ways to get money out of service members were
finding allotments attractive because it put them at or near the
head of the line to get paid if they sold a service member
something," another defense official explained, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Troops could still set up similar electronic funds payments
for consumer goods with their banks, a step that would give them
greater legal protections than they now have under the
military's so-called allotment system, officials said.
The military system is widely used by uniformed personnel.
An analysis by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service found
that 1,951,659 allotments were in effect in 2012 and used to
make nearly $3.8 billion in payments.
Warrant officers had an average of nearly 6 allotments per
person, while commissioned officers and enlisted personnel had
almost 4 per person, the analysis found.
Of the top 10 allotment processors, three particular
institutions were considered abusers of the system, processing
999,588 allotments worth nearly $1.4 billion in 2012, a defense
official said.
In one case, for example, military personnel were sold cars
that required them to pay via the allotment system. The firms
involved failed to disclose add-on fees, a proper schedule of
payment and other loan details that inflated the final cost of
the vehicle.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last year ordered
the companies involved, which included Minnesota-based U.S. Bank
and Kentucky-based Dealers' Financial Services, to reimburse
$6.5 million to the troops who used the service.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)