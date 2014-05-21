By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives clashed over spending priorities in the
annual defense policy bill on Tuesday, with a top Republican
saying the measure prevented "false short-term savings" and a
key Democrat warning about "creative accounting."
The legislation, which the full House began debating on
Tuesday night, calls for a Pentagon base budget of $496 billion
for the 2015 fiscal year beginning in October, about the same as
this year. The National Defense Authorization Act also approves
$17.6 billion for nuclear weapons spending and $79.4 billion for
the Afghanistan war.
But the House Armed Services Committee rejected the
Pentagon's long-term plans for cutting costs to meet a
congressional mandate to reduce spending by nearly $1 trillion
over a decade.
The Pentagon had sought reforms that hit military
compensation and popular weapons systems, difficult for
lawmakers to approve in an election year. The proposals
included:
- A lower-than-expected 1 percent increase in military pay
for most uniformed personnel;
- Retirement of the fleet of popular A-10 Warthog close air
support aircraft;
- Retirement of the U-2 spy plane;
- Placement of 11 Navy cruisers in long-term, phased
modernization;
- Reduction of the subsidy for base commissaries where
military personnel shop by $1 billion over three years.
The House Armed Services Committee blocked those proposals
and offered a 1.8 percent pay hike for most military personnel.
The White House estimated the compensation changes alone cut $31
billion in planned savings over five years.
"In this era of declining resources, the committee was faced
with difficult choices," said Representative Buck McKeon, the
Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee.
"The legislation guards against achieving false short-term
savings at the expense of vital long-term strategic
capabilities," he said, noting that it supported refueling an
aircraft carrier the Pentagon considered decommissioning.
But Representative Adam Smith, the panel's top Democrat,
warned that "the problem with this bill is that it rejects every
one of those proposals" to reduce long-term spending.
"And how do we make the money work on that? Primarily by
creative accounting," he said. Smith said the decisions by the
House panel required about $1.8 billion in offsetting cuts to
Pentagon accounts that support military readiness.
Critics have said the House legislation upsets the
Pentagon's attempt to improve readiness by increasing spending
for training and maintenance, two areas hit hard by cuts last
year. Instead, they said, the panel focused on restoring
spending on hardware to help their voters back home.
Gordon Adams, an American University professor who worked on
defense budgets in the Clinton administration, said the House
measure "in my judgment puts pork and hardware over readiness."
"The administration had asked for the U-2 to be put to bed
and to keep buying unmanned aerial vehicles in place of it.
Committee said, 'No way.' The administration asked for a base
closure round. Committee said, 'No way,'" Adams told reporters.
"So this is kind of the 'no way' committee."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)