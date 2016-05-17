WASHINGTON May 17 A proposal by a U.S. Senate
committee to cancel the Defense Department position of
acquisition chief could lead to an increase in costs, U.S.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday.
The Senate Armed Services Committee's version of the
National Defense Authorization Act aims to cancel the position
of under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and
logistics because it slows innovation.
The committee is proposing to divide the responsibilities
between a new office in the Pentagon that deals with research
and another which would address business management.
If the acquisition chief position, currently held by Frank
Kendall, was cut, it would separate research and engineering
from manufacturing and could derail progress made on lowering
growth in contract costs over the last three decades, Carter
said at the Sea-Air-Space conference.
"Separating these functions makes no sense, as procurement
and sustainment costs are controlled by decisions made during
development," Carter said.
The proposal still has to take a number of steps before it
becomes law. The Senate version of the defense bill must be
reconciled with the House's version before being voted on in
both chambers. If passed, that version would be sent to the
White House for President Barack Obama's signature, or veto.
On Monday, the White House said it would veto the House's
version of the bill because it would shift $18 billion of
wartime Overseas Contingency Operations, or OCO, funds to avoid
automatic budget cuts to military programs.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alan Crosby)