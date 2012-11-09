WASHINGTON Nov 8 Seven members of an elite U.S.
Navy SEAL team, including one who participated in the raid that
killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, have been reprimanded
for disclosing classified material while helping produce a
videogame, officials said on Thursday.
All seven of the special operations forces who were punished
were members of the elite SEAL Team Six, according to CBS News,
which first reported the reprimands. CBS said the seven worked
for two days this spring and summer as paid consultants on the
videogame.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
confirmed the details of the account. A defense official, also
speaking on condition of anonymity, said other members of the
team are still under investigation in connection with the game.
Two senior chief special operators and five chief special
operators received a reprimand on Wednesday for their
involvement in the production of a videogame entitled "Medal of
Honor: Warfighter," released by gamemaker Electronic Arts Inc
, said a Navy official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
All seven were punished in an administrative proceeding for
disclosing classified information and misusing command gear
while working with the gamemakers, who advertise that the
videogame is more accurate because of the help they had from
special operations forces.
The seven each received a punitive letter of reprimand and
were docked half pay for two months, a Navy official said. A
defense official said all Pentagon employees are required to
follow Defense Department guidance on outside employment, a
measure put into place to ensure "the highest ethical behavior."
Rear Admiral Garry Bonelli, the deputy commander of Naval
Special Warfare Command, said the Navy treats allegations of
misconduct seriously and also enforces nondisclosure agreements
signed by sailors who join the special operations forces.
"We do not tolerate deviations from the policies that govern
who we are and what we do as sailors in the United States Navy,"
he said in a statement after the administrative punishment was
handed down.
"The non-judicial punishment decisions made today send a
clear message throughout our force that we are and will be held
to a high standard of accountability," he said.
The punishment of the seven active-duty SEALS comes about
two months after the Pentagon threatened to take legal action
against former U.S. Navy SEAL Matt Bissonnette for writing an
unauthorized book about the 2011 commando raid that killed bin
Laden.
The Pentagon said the book "No Easy Day," written under the
pen name Mark Owen, had been published in violation of
nondisclosure agreements Bissonnette signed while a SEAL.
Bissonnette's attorneys and publishers insisted the book had
been carefully reviewed to ensure it disclosed no classified
information, and that he had fulfilled his duty.