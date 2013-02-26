WASHINGTON Feb 26 The Pentagon unveiled a plan
on Tuesday to ultimately enable the Defense Department's 600,000
users of smartphones, computer tablets and other mobile devices
to rapidly share classified and protected data using the latest
commercial technologies.
The system aims to quickly enable the latest technologies to
be securely used by the military while remaining "device
agnostic," said Major General Robert Wheeler, a Defense
Department deputy chief information officer.
That sets the stage for an intensified struggle for Pentagon
customers among BlackBerry devices, Apple's iPhones or
iPads, and units using Google's Android platform
.
The Defense Department currently has more than 600,000
mobile device users, including 470,000 with BlackBerries, 41,000
who have Apple operating systems, and 8,700 who use Android
devices.
The new plan will result in the use of a much wider variety
of mobile devices across the military. Currently most devices
using Apple and Google platforms are in pilot or test programs,
officials said.
Few commercial devices are used for classified
communications, whereas the new system aims to bolster security
of commercially available devices so they can be used for
classified information, they said.
Wheeler said the implementation plan aimed to ensure that
mobile devices, wireless infrastructure and mobile applications
remain "reliable, secure and flexible enough to keep up with the
fast-changing technologies of today."
He said the department has a broad range of mobile device
users, from the chairman and planners on the Joint Chiefs of
Staff to policymakers and soldiers on the battlefield, all of
whom would be affected by the implementation plan.
The military services would decide which devices to buy and
provide to users based on need. The system would not initially
enable an individual service member to purchase their own mobile
devices and use them on the Pentagon's networks, but that is a
longer-range goal if security can be assured, officials said.
The plan is a step toward implementing the "mobility
strategy" the Pentagon released last June. The strategy aims to
use smartphone, tablet and other mobile technologies to improve
information sharing and collaboration across the department.
The plan aims to "align the various mobile devices, pilots
and initiatives across the department under common objectives to
ensure the war fighter benefits from these activities," Teri
Takai, the Pentagon's chief information officer, said in a
statement.
"This is not simply about embracing the newest technology -
it is about keeping the department's workforce relevant in an
era when information accessibility and cybersecurity play a
critical role in missions," she said.
As part of the implementation plan, the department has asked
companies to submit proposals for creating a mobile device
management platform and an applications store where users can
get the programs they need for their devices.
The mobile device management platform would need a number of
security features, such detecting malware and enabling officials
to remotely delete data from the device, according to documents
outlining the plan.