* Military offers to rearrange systems, compress programs
* Wireless carriers eager to buy spectrum for mobile data
* Obama has urged federal agencies to share valuable
spectrum
* FCC seeking comment on auction structure, DOD proposal
By Alina Selyukh
July 23 The U.S. Defense Department is proposing
to share some of its radio airwaves with the private sector, a
nod to growing pressure from the wireless industry and the Obama
administration for federal agencies to ease their control of
valuable spectrum.
In a letter released by the Federal Communications
Commission on Tuesday, the Department of Defense offers to share
the airwaves it now dominates in the slice of frequencies from
1755 megahertz (MHz) to 1780 MHz with spectrum-hungry wireless
and Internet companies.
The military would rearrange its systems within that slice
of spectrum as well as the 2025-2110 MHz band and compress
programs into the 1780-1850 MHz band that it would retain.
The FCC late on Tuesday also launched a proceeding to gather
public comments on a variety of proposals for how the FCC should
auction those federally owned or already cleared airwaves to the
wireless companies, including input on the Pentagon's new
proposal.
"We are committed to finding new and innovative strategies
to expedite commercial access to additional spectrum," FCC
Acting Chair Mignon Clyburn said in a statement. "I encourage
all stakeholders to roll up their sleeves and help us to push
this proceeding forward."
The Defense Department uses the airwaves for programs such
as pilot training and drone systems and has faced criticism from
some in the industry and in Congress for resisting efforts to
open those airwaves for commercial use to satisfy growing
demands posed by data-hungry gadgets and services.
The Pentagon had pointed to its own need for airwaves as its
use of drones and other reliance on wireless technology grows.
It also had estimated the process of moving its programs to new
frequencies would cost more than $12 billion.
Under the new plan, the Defense Department drops the cost
estimate to $3.5 billion by compromising on sharing slices of
airwaves without completely clearing any of the spectrum bands.
In the letter, originally sent on July 17 to the National
Telecommunications and Information Administration, which
oversees federal airwaves, DOD Chief Information Officer Teresa
Takai called the proposal "a workable balance to provide access
to the 1755-1780 MHz band most desired by the commercial
wireless industry while ensuring no loss of critical DoD
capabilities."
The NTIA, in its own letter to the FCC, said it had not had
enough time to review the proposal and could not yet endorse it.
The FCC, with NTIA's help, is preparing for several auctions
of airwaves to take place in coming years, including one that
would sell off chunks of federally controlled spectrum. They
will be the first reshuffling of airwave ownership since 2008.
Congress has required the FCC to auction off the 2155-2180
MHz band by February 2015 and the industry has sought to pair up
that slice of spectrum with the valuable 1755-1780 MHz band,
arguing it would collect more money. Lawmakers in the House of
Representatives have introduced a bill to ensure such pairing.
President Barack Obama last month directed federal agencies
to look for ways eventually to give up or share more of their
airwaves with the private sector. This followed his June 2010
call to open up 500 MHz of federal spectrum for commercial use.
Although the Defense Department's move marks the first big
concession by the military for upcoming auctions, the proposal
leaves a number of questions unaddressed, including how long the
military's programs would remain in the current bands and how
the plan may complicate future attempts to clear the spectrum
now used by the government.
Defense Department's spokesman Damien Pickart said the
review of various options made it clear to the DOD that no one
approach would resolve all of the complex concerns in
reallocating spectrum and all the stakeholders would have to
work out the best solution collectively.
"We remain committed to work cooperatively on a balanced
approach that protects mission-critical military operations
while making spectrum available for broadband use to keep our
economy in a leadership position," Pickart said.
"While there are many details that need to be resolved, this
is a significant breakthrough toward meeting the goal of
licensing this spectrum, paired with 2155-2180 MHz, by February
2015," said Steve Sharkey, director of government affairs for
technology and engineering policy at T-Mobile USA.