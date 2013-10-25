* Latest budget deal left department $21 billion over caps
* Historical trends foreshadow even deeper reductions
* Cuts this year would hit arms and equipment programs
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 Months after the U.S.
military was hit with a $37 billion budget cut that threw it
into turmoil and confusion, the Pentagon is headed into the new
fiscal year facing a similar threat that could have even more
devastating consequences, officials say.
The budget deal that ended the government shutdown this
month let the Pentagon continue spending at an annualized level
of $496 billion in the 2014 fiscal year that began on Oct. 1.
That is about $31 billion below what President Barack Obama
requested for 2014, but about $21 billion above the caps set by
the Budget Control Act of 2011, meaning the Pentagon faces
another across-the-board cut unless Congress reaches a new
spending deal that changes the law by mid-January.
And the situation could get worse. Under the 2011 budget
act, defense spending is expected to begin growing again in
2015. But a top defense budget analyst said on Thursday that
based on historical trends from previous military cutbacks,
Pentagon spending could shrink to as low as $415 billion.
Todd Harrison, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and
Budgetary Assessments think tank, said a drop of that magnitude
would force a huge cut in the size of the military, cause the
cancellation of many weapons programs and lead many defense
companies to go out of business.
"This would be, you know, catastrophic, if you will, for a
lot of procurement programs. There would be a lot of glass on
the floor at the end of this. You'd break a lot of things," he
told reporters at a briefing on the 2014 defense budget.
Harrison said he was not predicting that scenario would
actually take place, but looking at what could happen if the
current defense drawdown followed the pattern of cutbacks after
the end of the Cold War, the Vietnam war and the Korean war.
Defense officials paint a grim picture of the impact the
budget uncertainty is having on their ability to ensure the
military is prepared for action in the future.
FEWER HELICOPTERS
Army Assistant Secretary Heidi Shyu told a panel in the
House of Representatives on Wednesday that more automatic budget
cuts this year could force the Army to buy 12 fewer Apache
helicopters and 11 fewer Chinooks helicopters and delay upgrades
to the Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
William LaPlante, a principal deputy Air Force secretary,
said the Air Force might have to drop plans to buy four or five
of the 19 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters it was scheduled to
purchase. Navy officials told the panel they would have to
cancel much of their planned maintenance for ships and aircraft.
"What we've been experiencing over the last one-and-a-half
to two years, frankly, has been extraordinarily destabilizing,"
said Sean Stackley, a Navy assistant secretary, noting that the
uncertainty was unraveling efforts to cut contracting costs.
Automatic budget cuts under a mechanism known as
sequestration, which reduces spending across all accounts
regardless of their strategic importance, is causing "a steady
decline" in military preparedness and ultimately national
security, he said.
Harrison said the budget cuts that went into effect in March
prompted the military to reduce spending for weapons programs
and development. The Pentagon shifted some of that funding to
current operations and training, essentially trading future
preparedness to maintain the present force.
But even with that shift in funding for present operations,
only two Army brigades are fully trained for combat in the event
of a crisis, General Ray Odierno, the top Army officer, said
this week.
Harrison urged the Pentagon to acknowledge that Congress,
after two years of discord, is unlikely to reach a deal to lift
the budget caps it set in 2011. He said by submitting budget
plans that recognize the caps, the Pentagon could avoid the
uncertainty of across-the-board cuts and plan more effectively.