By David Alexander
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Congress approved an
annual defense policy bill on Friday that authorizes American
training for Iraqi and Syrian forces fighting Islamic State
rebels and sets overall defense spending at $577 billion,
including $64 billion for wars abroad.
The Senate passed the legislation 89-11 and sent it to
President Barack Obama to sign into law. The House of
Representatives last week endorsed the measure, which sets
defense policy and authorizes spending levels for the 2015
fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, but does not actually
appropriate funding.
The bill approves a Pentagon base budget of $496 billion, in
line with Obama's request, plus nearly $64 billion for conflicts
abroad including the war in Afghanistan. It also authorizes
$17.9 billion for Energy Department nuclear weapons work.
The measure formally endorses the Pentagon's plan to vet,
train and equip a moderate Syrian opposition military force to
fight Islamic State rebels, defend the Syrian people and promote
conditions for a negotiated end to Syria's civil war.
The U.S. military program to train and assist Iraqi and
Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants also was
authorized.
The bill takes new steps to control personnel costs, which
consume about half the Pentagon budget, essentially approving a
year's worth of proposed long-term reforms but delaying further
action until hearing in February from a congressionally
appointed commission on military compensation.
The measure increases co-pays on most prescription drugs by
$3, reduces the military housing allowance by 1 percentage point
and remains silent on military pay hikes, thus allowing the
Pentagon to implement a proposed 1 percent raise. In the past,
Congress often approved pay raises above levels recommended by
the Pentagon but did not do so this year.
The bill rejects a number of Pentagon efforts to retire or
curtail weapons systems the department insists it can no longer
afford to maintain because of budget cuts intended to trim
projected defense spending by nearly $1 trillion over a decade.
The measure bars retirement of the A-10 Warthog close air
support plane, beloved by ground troops because of its ability
to fly low and destroy enemy tanks. The Air Force wants to
retire the fleet to cut costs and retrain maintenance personnel
to work on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
It also prohibits inactivation of the aircraft carrier USS
George Washington, a step being studied for budgetary reasons,
and authorizes funding to begin an overhaul and refueling of the
ship.
