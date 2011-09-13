(Corrects to reflect new subcommittee figure for F-35 cuts,
$695 million instead of $1.2 billion)
* Appropriations panel OKs base budget of $513 billion
* Decision would mean $695 million cut to F-35 program
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 A Senate panel on Tuesday
approved defense spending of about $630 billion for the 2012
fiscal year, freezing the Pentagon's base budget at $513
billion for a second straight year while seeking nearly $118
billion for U.S. wars abroad.
The $513 billion Pentagon base budget would be $26 billion
less than requested by President Barack Obama and nearly $20
billion less than approved by the House of Representatives. It
follows a debt reduction deal in August that calls for cutting
national security spending by $350 billion over 10 years.
Funding for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, at $117.8
billion, would be about $41 billion less than in the current
fiscal year, largely due to the planned withdrawal of U.S.
forces in Iraq by the end of 2011.
To achieve the lower base spending levels, the Senate
Defense Appropriations Subcommittee recommended billions in
cuts, including $695 million to Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) F-35
Joint Strike Fighter program, the Pentagon's largest
procurement project.
It also recommended termination of the Joint Light Tactical
Vehicle Program, which aims to produce a replacement for the
Army and Marine Corps' fleet of Humvee vehicles, and rejected
the Navy's request for a Mobile Landing Platform vessel, saying
it should be delayed for a year.
"While this was not an easy allocation to make, I can
assure that this recommendation takes care of our men and women
in uniform and their families, fully supports military
readiness, protects the forces and maintains our technological
edge," Senator Daniel Inouye, the panel chairman, said in
prepared remarks.
The full Appropriations Committee will take up the bill on
Thursday.
Inouye said the budget included a 1.6 percent pay raise for
military personnel, $250 million for shortfalls in military
personnel and $40 billion for defense health programs, a $1
billion increase over the 2011 levels.
He said the panel had taken care to ensure no erosion of
military readiness while reducing funding. Cuts to operations
and maintenance, for example, were achieved mainly by
eliminating "lax budgeting practices by the military
departments," he said.
While cutting $695 million from the troubled F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter, the panel "continues to strongly support this
program and believes that the F-35 is showing progress since it
was restructured last year," Inouye said.
But he said the subcommittee believed production of the
fighters should be maintained at current levels for the next
two years, rather than ramping up in 2012 and 2013 as had been
planned.
"We recommend maintaining production at the fiscal 2011
levels for two more years in order to limit out-year cost
growth," Inouye said. "For each aircraft we build this early in
the test program, we will have to pay many millions in the
future to fix the problems that are identified in testing."
The Pentagon is currently planning to purchase 2,443 of the
aircraft through 2035 at a total cost of some $385 billion. The
three different variants of the aircraft are meant to replace
several different types of planes in current use.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)