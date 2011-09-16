* Panetta spoke with lawmakers, industry execs this week
* Congress wrestling with record deficits, 9.1 pct jobless
By Phil Stewart
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT, Sept 15 U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is warning members of Congress
that threatened defense cuts in the order of $1 trillion over
the next decade would add 1 percentage point to the U.S.
unemployment rate, a senior defense official said on Thursday.
The assessment, disclosed by the Pentagon, appears to be
the latest attempt by the new defense secretary to buck bigger
defense cuts he says could be "devastating" to the U.S. armed
forces and national security.
Congress reached an agreement in August that calls for at
least $350 billion in cuts to national security spending over
10 years, and Pentagon officials are looking at ways to do that
without harming U.S. security interests. Washington is
wrestling with record budget deficits and a stubbornly high 9.1
percent unemployment rate.
But the agreement also created a committee to seek further
spending cuts. If the bipartisan panel fails to reach a deal by
the end of the year, it would trigger automatic
across-the-board reductions that could slash defense and
national security spending by a further $600 billion.
"What we're talking about there is in the neighborhood of
about a trillion dollars of defense cuts," Pentagon spokesman
George Little told reporters flying with Panetta to Washington
after talks with Australia in San Francisco.
"We believe that would result in job cuts that would add
potentially 1 (percentage point) to the national unemployment
rate."
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told reporters that Panetta delivered details of
that assessment to members of Congress during the past week.
The Pentagon assessment concludes that cuts of $1 trillion
would result in the smallest Army and Marine Corps in decades,
the smallest tactical Air Force since it was established after
World War Two. It would also result in "the smallest Navy in
nearly 100 years," Little said.
Some defense experts say the Pentagon's budget has become
bloated over the past decade and could absorb as much as $1
trillion in spending cuts over the next 10 years.
But Little said the Pentagon assessment concluded that was
not the case and that cuts over and above the level already in
the works would be disastrous.
"That scenario would be devastating to our nation's
security," Little said.
Defense industry officials, led by Jim Albaugh of Boeing Co
(BA.N), met with Panetta at the Pentagon on Tuesday to express
their concern about budget cuts.
Defense contractors have also launched a broad lobbying
campaign to drum up public support for holding the line on U.S.
military spending cuts. [ID:S1E78D1D5]
Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the
Pentagon's costliest weapons program, is under close scrutiny
for budget savings in Congress.
The Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee proposes to
cut it by $695 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. It
has also recommended termination of the Joint Light Tactical
Vehicle Program, a possible replacement for Army and Marine
Humvee vehicles. [ID:S1E78D28M]
(Editing by Peter Cooney)