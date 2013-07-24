WASHINGTON, July 24 A U.S. spy program that sweeps up vast amounts of electronic communications survived a legislative challenge in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the first move to curb the surveillance effort since a worker leaked details of its scope.

The House of Representatives voted 217-205 to defeat an amendment to the defense appropriations bill that would have limited the National Security Agency's ability to collect electronic information, including phone call records.

The measure, which has been opposed by the White House and intelligence chiefs, was the first attempt to curb NSA spying since former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked details about the extent of the agency's data collecting. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)