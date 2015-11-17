Nov 17 U.S. defense stocks, already on the
upswing following the recent budget deal, are expected to rise
further if the Paris attack gives a fillip to rising
international sales.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Co, and
Northrop Grumman Corp are among companies poised to
benefit the most, analysts said. The stocks have risen 4-5.1
percent since Friday's carnage in Paris.
"These stocks offer investors a positive exposure to
geopolitical risks where the so-called threat environment keeps
increasing and that's only going to benefit the defense
contractors," said David Klink, senior equity analyst at
Huntington National Bank.
The Dow Jones U.S. Defense index is up about 15
percent to Tuesday's close this year, far outperforming the
broader Dow Jones Industrial average, which is down 1.9
percent and the S&P 500 index , which is down 0.4
percent.
Klink added that big defense stocks are also insulated from
the slowing Chinese economy, a strengthening dollar and a cap on
energy spending.
Todd Harrison, budget analyst with the Center for Strategic
and International Studies, said defense stocks benefited more
from the recent budget agreement, which provided officials and
companies certainty about government spending for the next two
years.
The 2016 presidential election could provide a further boost
to defense spending with certain candidates promising to
increase military budgets that has been under constraint.
With France and Russia bombing Islamic State targets in
Syria on Tuesday and British Prime Minister David Cameron edging
closer to extending military action against the group, there
could be lasting momentum for defense stocks if ground forces
are deployed in Iraq and Syria.
"We haven't crossed that bridge yet," said Byron Callan,
analyst with Capital Alpha Securities. "But that would be
significant."
Callan said the overall outlook for defense stocks had
improved due to the budget agreement, increased demand from the
Middle East and the companies' focus on foreign arms sales.
On Monday, the U.S. State Department approved the sale of
$1.29 billion in smart bombs and other weapons to Saudi Arabia
to help replenish supplies used in its battle against insurgents
in Yemen and air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.
Kuwait is also poised to buy $3 billion of fighter jets from
Boeing Co.
"Raytheon has been our number one holding in the defense
sector, because they have more international sales," Mark
Spellman, portfolio manager of the Alpine Rising Dividend Fund,
said. "Upwards of 40 percent of what they do now is non-US
business. And that's the highest percentage of any defense
contractor," he said.
