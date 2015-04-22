WASHINGTON, April 22 The bat-wing Navy drone
that became the first autonomous airplane to take off and land
on an aircraft carrier accomplished yet another milestone on
Wednesday, becoming the first unmanned aircraft to undergo
aerial refueling.
The U.S. Navy said in a statement the Northrop Grumman
X-47B test aircraft completed the first-ever autonomous
aerial refueling off the coast of Maryland and Virginia,
receiving more than 4,000 pounds of fuel from an Omega K-707
tanker jet.
"What we accomplished today demonstrates a significant,
groundbreaking step forward for the Navy," said Captain Beau
Duarte, the program manager for the Navy's unmanned carrier
aviation program, in a statement.
"The ability to autonomously transfer and receive fuel in
flight will increase the range and flexibility of future
unmanned aircraft platforms, ultimately extending carrier power
projection," he said.
The X-47B took off and landed autonomously on separate
occasions in 2013.
The future of the Navy's broader unmanned carrier aviation
program is temporarily on hold as officials debate exactly what
missions the planes should be able to perform.
Northrop Grumman of Falls Church, Virginia, said in a
statement that the latest demonstration had helped to solidify
the concept that future unmanned aircraft can perform standard
missions like aerial refueling and operate seamlessly with
manned aircraft as part of a carrier air wing.
Representative Randy Forbes, a Virginia Republican on the
House Armed Services Committee, said he was "thrilled that this
path-breaking program has made aviation history once again." The
achievement "reminds us of the incredible potential" of unmanned
carrier aircraft, he said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Ted Botha)