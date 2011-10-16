CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares recent losses even as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3146, or 76.07 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve * 10-year yield touches a three-week low at 1.643 percent TORONTO, Feb 8 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, paring some recent losses even as oil prices fell, while domestic data showed a rise in housing starts. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to a higher-than-expected 207,408 units in January