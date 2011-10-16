(Adds background, Cantor comment)
WASHINGTON Oct 16 A top Republican leader said
on Sunday he was confident that a congressional "super
committee" tasked with slashing U.S. deficits would reach a
deal before a Nov. 23 deadline.
Republicans and Democrats agree on the need to rein in
deficits but are divided on how to do it a year before
President Barack Obama runs for re-election. Republicans favor
sharp spending cuts but oppose Obama's push to raise taxes on
the wealthiest Americans.
"Yes, I do think that the joint select committee (super
committee) will be successful," House of Representatives
Majority Leader Eric Cantor said in an interview on the "Fox
News Sunday" program.
Six Democrats and six Republicans on the super committee
have been meeting for about a month behind closed doors to find
at least $1.2 trillion in savings over 10 years.
They have said very little publicly about their
deliberations or whether any progress has been made on the
politically explosive issues of tax hikes and spending cuts for
government healthcare and retirement programs.
During bitter debt limit negotiations that led to an August
agreement creating the super committee, Republicans firmly
refused to consider Democratic demands that tax increases be
part of any package that included spending cuts for Medicare
and Medicaid healthcare programs for the elderly and poor.
Cantor, however, told "Fox News Sunday" that he was opposed
generally to raising taxes, which he said would hurt small
businesses and slow the economic recovery.
Failure by the super committee to reach agreement by Nov.
23 would trigger $1.2 trillion in spending cuts, starting in
2013, evenly divided between military and domestic programs.
(Writing by Paul Simao, Americas Desk; Editing by Bill Trott)